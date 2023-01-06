Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “The Importance Of Setting Goals”

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

WATCH BELOW

READ BELOW

We’ve been talking about how resolutions are a waste of time and how you need to set goals. Why? Because goals help you focus. If I gave you a ball and placed you in front of a house and said hit the house with the ball, could you do it? Of course you could. You could do that. Now if I gave you the same ball and told you the hit the house, Oh but I put a blindfold on your eyes and turn you around and around so you didn’t know which way you were turning and which way you were facing, now could you hit it with such ease? No, because you cannot hit what you cannot see and you definitely cannot hit what you do not know.

And that is why goals are so important to help you focus on what you’re trying to achieve. What you’re trying to hit? I’m trying to help you win this year. So I want you to go and get my goal setting and goal achieving class go to WJSpeaks.com/goals because your best is still yet to come.

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Log on to WinWithWillie.com for resources to help you win more and remember to make the most of each and every minute because your best is yet to come.

The Importance Of Setting Goals | Dr. Willie Jolley was originally published on getuperica.com