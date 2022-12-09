Weeklong Adoption Special Hopes to Give Pets a Home for the Holidays

The Light 103.9 Featured Video CLOSE

With the number of animal surrenders and strays remaining steady, sadly many pets won’t have a home for the holidays this year. The Wake County Animal Center is hoping special adoption discounts the week of December 12-18, will mean more animals are cuddling with a family than housed at the shelter this Christmas.

“It’s the season of giving, and an adopted pet is a gift three times over – it’s a blessing for the cat or dog, it helps the next homeless pet that needs a place at the Animal Center, and it’s a gift to your family who will enjoy the love of a pet for years to come,” said Wake County Commissioner Vickie Adamson. “It will be a great start to the new year knowing you made a positive change in three lives!”

From Monday through Sunday, adoption fees for pets 6 months and older will be just $25 for dogs and you can name your price for cats. There are 65 dogs and 38 cats in the shelter waiting to be adopted.

“If you aren’t traveling for the holidays and are enjoying time at home, adopting a pet now will give you extra time to spend with your new family member,” said Dr. Jennifer Federico, director of the Wake County Animal Center.

In addition to reducing fees, the Wake County Animal Center makes finding the perfect pet easy. Our staff shares lots of information about each pet’s unique personality and behaviors. Adult pets are a great choice because they have already settled into their traits and personalities, so that helps take the guesswork out of wondering how they’ll fit in with your family or lifestyle.

The foster care families are also amazing sources of information. They spend days living in their home with these dogs and cats and seeing them interact in social settings. The experience living with foster families prepares animals to adjust quickly in their forever homes.

Ready to adopt! Check out our adoption gallery or come by and see the sweet faces for yourself! The shelter is open for adoptions daily from noon to 6 p.m., seven days a week. The Wake County Animal Center is located at 820 Beacon Lake Drive, near the intersection of I-440 and New Bern Ave. in Raleigh.

The Wake County Animal Center is the only open admission shelter in Wake County that never turns away animals, including stray, abandoned and surrendered pets. The shelter treats and re-homes thousands of homeless animals every year.

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

Weeklong Adoption Special Hopes to Give Pets a Home for the Holidays was originally published on foxync.com