Dr. Willie Jolley’s ‘The 12 Days of Christmas’ – The Gift of Joy

Dr. Willie Jolley's principle to win BIG today is a special 12 Days of Christmas "The Gift of Joy"

On the fifth day of Christmas. I want you to share the gift of joy. The Chinese have a powerful proverb that says if you want joy for an hour, take a nap. If you want joy for a day, go fishing. If you want joy for a year inherit a fortune but if you want joy for a lifetime, help someone else. Give them joy.

Joy is a gift that is internal and eternal. It is a gift on the inside that radiates to everyone you meet on the outside. It can be found in faith and family and creating a fulfilling future. During this Christmas shared joy with everybody you know. It will bless them but it will bless you more. Get some joy. Give it to yourself first and then give it to us.

