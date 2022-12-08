Blessings On Blessings: Donald Lawrence Talks New Single & ‘A Night of Inspiration’ At Carnegie Hall

The legend himself, Don Lawrence makes his return to the Get Up! Church. The Choirmaster to bring his new single award-nominated single “Blessings on Blessings” with the Tennessee State University “Aristocrat of Bands,” Sir The Baptist, ChurchPpl, and Louis York.

Donald gives his personal thoughts on “Blessings On Blessings,” saying “Oh, man, it’s, you know, it’s a prayer and it’s really just wishing you know, when we speak to people I always say that blessed people are a mirror and when you see them blessed you see yourself blessed. So it’s always great to bless someone because that blessing returns. You know, I’m always about speaking something good and something positive over everybody so it’s that it really is an idea of Sir the Baptist. He came to me with it and of course, Chuck and Claude and really excited about I think it’s a great declaration for people who speak as we go into the new year.”

Also, Lawrence, along with our own Erica Campbell and a who’s who in Gospel and Inspiration will be a part of “A Night of Inspiration” at the world-famous Carnegie Hall in New York.

Ray Chew—along with co-producer Vivian Scott Chew—lead an uplifting evening of music, dance, and spoken word from diverse traditions. Amazing soloists and unique pairings will be accompanied by a 64-piece orchestra and a 150-voice multicultural choir, culminating in a special tribute to gospel great Richard Smallwood.

On the Night of Inspiration, Lawrence says “Oh, I’m really excited. Excited to see everybody because I don’t really get to see everybody that much. But also, I love I’m Ray Chew and Vivian, I’ve known them for quite some time. And you know, again, putting gospel music in a different arena to do it with orchestra at Carnegie Hall. I mean, it’s, it’s incredible. I’m looking forward to I’m very, very excited because I just love watching gospel expand beyond its norm.”

