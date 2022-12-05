The Light 103.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “What’s Age Got To Do With It? Live Your Life, All Of Your Life”

Today’s wake up and win message for success is focused on helping you overcome this challenging time and helping you to turn your setbacks into comebacks and then turn those comebacks into greenbacks. Many people limit their success to their age. My question is, what does age have to do with it at all? With your success. Comedian George Burns with 99 years old and signed a 10-year contract with Caesars Palace. He said he would have signed a 20-year contract but they didn’t think they would be in business. He used to say that his key to success was to get up and look in the obituaries. If his name was not listed, then he would get busy. He lived until he was 100 years old and then he died, not like many who retired from living at 65 and are simply buried years later.

I implore you to not stop living until you die. If Satchel page your great and Negro League baseball player who said something about agents he was pitching in his 60s, Age is about mind over matter. If you don’t mind it don’t matter. Hey, give you all in life and then all you have with all that you have of life and make the most of it. Hey look, your age doesn’t make a difference. It’s your thinking that makes the difference.

Dr. Willie Jolley: What’s Age Got To Do With It? Live Your Life, All Of Your Life was originally published on getuperica.com