Chef Jernard Wells Mother of Love Strawberry Lemon Zest Bundt Cake Recipe from “Southern Inspired Cookbook”

Mother of Love Strawberry Lemon Zest Bundt Cake (From The Cookbook “Southern Inspired“)

12 tablespoons (1-1⁄2 sticks) unsalted butter, softened

1 cup granulated sugar

1⁄2 cup honey or molasses

3 large eggs

21⁄2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

2 tablespoons lemon zest

1 cup heavy cream

1⁄2 cup buttermilk

1-1⁄3 cups small-diced strawberries,

plus more berries for garnish 1 lemon, thinly sliced, for garnish

2 teaspoons strawberry extract

1⁄2 teaspoon vanilla extract

2-1⁄2 cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

1⁄4 teaspoon kosher or Himalayan salt

Lemon Glaze:

1 cup confectioners’ sugar

4 tablespoons (1⁄2 stick) unsalted

butter, melted

1⁄4 cup whole milk

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice 1 teaspoon lemon extract

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Grease a nonstick Bundt cake pan. 2. In a large bowl, cream together the butter and granulated sugar with a handheld mixer on medium-high speed until light and fluffy. Add the eggs one at a time, blending well after each addition, then add the lemon juice, lemon zest, strawberry extract, and vanilla extract and incorporate well. In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, and salt. Add a third of the flour mixture to the butter and mix on low speed to combine, being careful not to overmix. In a small bowl, combine the cream and buttermilk. Add a third of the cream mixture to the batter and mix on low speed. Repeat until all the flour mixture and cream mixture have been incorporated. The batter will be on the thick side. Gently fold the strawberries into the batter using a spoon or spatula. 7. Pour the batter into the prepared pan. Bake for about 1 hour or until a cake tester inserted in the center comes out clean. Allow the cake to cool in the pan for about 20 minutes, then invert the cake onto a wire rack and cool completely. Combine all the ingredients for the glaze in a small saucepan and heat over medium heat until it begins to simmer. Remove the pan from the heat and let the glaze cool slightly. Pour the glaze over the top of the Bundt cake. Top with fresh strawberries and lemon slices—I think a combination of whole and sliced berries looks nice.

Chef Jernard Wells Mother of Love Strawberry Lemon Zest Bundt Cake Recipe from “Southern Inspired Cookbook” was originally published on getuperica.com