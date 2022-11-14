Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley Principles To Win BIG: “Let’s Celebrate The Heroes and Sheroes”

The Light 103.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “Let’s Celebrate The Heroes and Sheroes”

Dr. Maya Angelou taught us some valuable lessons on celebrating heroes and sheroes. She said it is so important for us to recognize and celebrate our heroes and sheroes. We do not know them all, but we owe them all. Plus, I love this quote “to all veterans, we want to thank you for gravely answering the call to do what you did so we can safely do what we do.”

And then Abraham Lincoln said at Gettysburg, the brave soldiers living in debt who struggled here have consecrated it far above our poor power to enter this track. The world will little note nor long remember what we say here, but we’ll never forget what they did here. I want to take this moment and say thank you to all the veterans and pray that God will continue to bless you and keep you strong.

