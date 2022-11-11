Chef Jernard Wells ‘Out of the Box’ Side Dishes: Maple and Balsamic Brussels Sprouts Recipe

The Light 103.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Out of the Box – Side Dishes

Maple and Balsamic Brussels Sprouts

2 tablespoons butter

4 strips turkey bacon, cut into 1⁄4–1⁄2-inch pieces

1 shallot, roughly chopped

1/4 cup of dried Cranberries

1 teaspoon minced garlic

1 pound Brussels sprouts, trimmed and thinly sliced

2 tablespoons avocado oil

Kosher salt

Cracked black pepper

1⁄4 cup plus 2 tablespoons maple syrup, divided

2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

1. Melt the butter in a cast iron skillet over medium-high heat. Add the Turkey bacon if desired and cook for 5 minutes to render down. Add the shallot and garlic and sauté until golden brown, another 2–3 minutes.

2. Add the Brussels sprouts and avocado oil and season with salt and pepper as desired. Cook for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally add dried cranberries sauté for 1 minute then Add 1⁄4 cup of the maple syrup and the balsamic vinegar. Reduce the temperature to medium and sauté for another 3 minutes to coat evenly.

3. Transfer the mixture to a serving dish and drizzle with the remaining 2 tablespoons maple syrup. Season with more salt and pepper to taste.

