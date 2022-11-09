Sir The Baptist Brings The ‘Homecoming Vibe’ To The McDonald’s Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour

The Light 103.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Sir The Baptist stopped by the Get Up Church to debut his brand new single “Blessings on Blessings. Sir joins ChurchPpl, Louis York, legendary Donald Lawrence, and the Tennessee State University “Aristocrat of Bands” for the new song. Sir gives his thoughts on the track, saying “This song means the world to me. I think it’s for anyone that shares friendship and family and just a relationship with someone that matters to them and they would love to see blessings on them. And you know, it’s so rare losing so many people that it’s time to give people the flowers why they have them. So, Lewis York and Donald Lawrence are two people that I feel you know, I love and friends and I just want to show them that, you know, when I wrote it, I wrote it for them to sing it and make that moment of a connection between people. So yeah, this is blessings on blessings.”

LISTEN TO “BLESSINGS ON BLESSINGS”

The Grammy-nominated, Dove and Stellar Award-winning rapper, singer and writer, and producer will be among the many stars on the 16th annual McDonald’s Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour, featuring artists like Karen Clark Sheard, Kiera Sheard Kelly, Jekalyn Carr, Smokie Norful, Anthony Hamilton and Donald Lawrence. This year the tour will focus heavily on bringing the homecoming vibe to your town.

Sir gives Erica and GRIFF all the details and you can listen below.

