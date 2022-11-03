The Iconic Stevie Wonder Will Headline The 2023 Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage®

The Light 103.9 Featured Video CLOSE

DALLAS, Texas – November 3, 2022 – Reach Media Inc. – Tom Joyner’s Ultimate Party with a Purpose® supporting students at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) will set sail from Fort Lauderdale on Saturday, May 20, 2023 through Saturday, May 27, 2023 with stops at the beautiful ports of Cozumel, Cayman Islands and Jamaica, along with some fun-filled days at sea.

The Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage was created by trailblazing retired radio host and philanthropist Tom Joyner as a fundraiser to support students in schools at Historically Black Colleges and Universities. The long-running music and empowerment-themed event generally features more than 40 LIVE entertainment acts, seminars, daily inspiration, celebrities, and fun theme nights.

The iconic musical artist and producer Stevie Wonder is headlining the May 2023 cruise! Stevie Wonder is a 25 Grammy Award winner, an Academy Award winner and has sold over 100 million records worldwide.

“I am so excited that Stevie Wonder is performing on the Tom Joyner, Fantastic Voyage next year. It will be a truly once in a lifetime epic event for the cruisers who come on the cruise to Party with a Purpose® to help raise money for HBCU scholarships,” says Tom Joyner.

Additional headliners and over 30 additional performers, seminars, DJ’s and hosts still to be announced! Go to http://www.FantasticVoyage2023.com.

The cruise is almost 80% sold out and remaining cabins are going fast!

The Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage 2023 is sailing on the Adventure of the Seas May 20, 2023 – May 27, 2023

Cozumel, Mexico | Georgetown, Grand Cayman | Falmouth, Jamaica

For more information, interested travelers can visit http://www.FantasticVoyage2023.com or call (214) 495-1963.

About The Tom Joyner Foundation

The Tom Joyner Foundation was founded in 1998 as the brainchild of retired nationally syndicated radio personality Tom Joyner. The mission of the Foundation is to support historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) with scholarships, endowments, and capac- ity-building enhancements. Through fundraising and donor development initiatives, $65 million has been raised to support more than 29,000 students attending HBCUs.

