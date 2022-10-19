Healthy Ever After: Dr. Sabrina Jackson ‘The Impact The Pandemic Has Had On Our Mental Health’

Did you know there have been 53 million additional cases of major depression, and then 76 million additional cases of anxiety? COVID-19 has affected more than some may even realize. October is National Emotional Intelligence Month and Licensed Psychologist Dr. Sabrina Jackson – AKA The People Expert stops by the Get Up Church for our weekly Healthy Ever After segment to talk to us about the impact the pandemic has had on our mental health and the steps to help.

The S is that we first must self be self-aware and assess our emotions. And so once we understand what we’re working with, then we know how to work it. And so the word is very clear, it tells us out of the abundance of the heart, the mouth speaks. So when our heart is damaged, our mouths come you know, we hear that term hurt people hurt people. I’m seeing a lot of that right now that comes from Matthew 12:34.

But then the E is that we must have empathy skills. And empathy skills are the ability to look at something from the other person’s point of view. If we’re always looking through our land, we’re going to be a little skewed. And so the world tells us in Ephesians 4:32 to be kind to one another tender-hearted, forgiving one another as God in Christ forgave you. So we need to be able to walk on that side of the street of being a forgiver.

And then the N this is my favorite, simple, nice social behavior. Just because, yes, you know, say hi to a person or good morning to a person or smile at a person. Those social cues sometimes are the thing that really gets a person through the day. And the word tells us in Colossians, 3:12 therefore, as God shows us people, holy and dearly love clothed yourself and compassion, kindness, humility, gentleness, and patience. We need a whole bunch of that in the land today.

Then the second S we must have self-regulation and self-care and we need to be able to control ourselves we need to police ourselves just because someone says something negative to us, does not give us the right to say something negative back right? Because at the end of the day, people can’t make you do something they only prick what’s inside of you. So what is your self-control? And then how do you take care of yourself? How do you make sure that your emotions are under control? That is self-care. Titus 2:11-12 tales for the grace of God have appeared that offer salvation to all people. It teaches us to say no to ungodliness and worldly passes and to live in self-control.

Healthy Ever After: Dr. Sabrina Jackson ‘The Impact The Pandemic Has Had On Our Mental Health’ was originally published on getuperica.com