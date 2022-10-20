Isabel Davis Talks “I Will Rejoice”, New Album “The Invitation,” Collabs & More

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

Singer, songwriter, and worship leader, Isabel Davis is back with a new single and album. Davis brings her new song “I Will Rejoice” to the Get Up Church from her new album “The Invitation” which will be available on all streaming platforms on Friday, October 21st.

Davis tells Erica and GRIFF what the song means to her, saying “Yeah, so this song, I mean, I just believe as a worship leader, we need the songs in the church today that just bring about, you know, joy, and just restore hope and faith. We’ve been through a lot these past two years. And so I think it’s time for us to rejoice a little bit. And so this song is super exciting to me because it’s one of my uptempo songs that I get to share with the global church. And so yeah, let’s rejoice straight out of the Psalm, Psalm 103:1 Bless the Lord. Oh, my soul, and all that is within me bless His holy name.”

Listen To “I Will Rejoice” Below

Davis also speaks on her work as a Worship leader, collaborations with her sister Cristabel Clack, Todd Dulaney, and more.

Listen To The Interview Below

