Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley Principles To Win BIG: The Power of Tomorrow

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “The Power of Tomorrow.”

In this time of challenge, I want to give you some tips to create your own comeback. On my “Willie Jolly Welterweights” podcast I have an interview with the late great statesman and world-renowned leader General Colin Powell. General Powell shared a quote I really love he said “none of us can change our yesterday but all of us can change our tomorrow’s.” I could not agree more. So I recommend we accept that the things of the past are set in stone yet the things in the future we can think of as putty. And that putty can be shaped into whatever we choose.

So I recommend we learn from the past and then take those lessons and start shaping our lives and the lives we dream up General Powell was right: we cannot change our yesterday’s but we have absolute control were we can change out tomorrow. So today, decide to work on your tomorrows because they are coming and will be here before you know it and you can change it.

