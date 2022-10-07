Introducing: Christian Hip-Hop Group Sis N Lil Bro Debut ‘Praise Him’

The Light 103.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Christian Hip-Hop duo Sis N Lil Bro is the brother and sister in Gospel rap. The duo has performed on the same stages as LeCrae and Tye Tribbett and their music has been featured on the BET+ series “Kingdom Business.” Now they bring their new single “Praise Them” to the Get Up Church.

The single is reminiscent of a live HBCU band. The duo describes the song by saying, “Yeah, so basically the whole the whole message of “Praise Him” is to really own in that fact of how God has taken you out of the darkness and brought you into light you know, so no matter who you are or where you come from everybody can relate to life and its ups and downs. God has an ability to take you from a dark place and bring you to goodness and bring you into love and mercy and all that he has to.”

