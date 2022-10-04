Halloween 2022 Events Around The Triangle

The Light 103.9 Featured Video CLOSE

We are officially entering Halloween Season, and we want to keep you up to date on the local events around the Triangle! From parties to trunk-or-treats, we got you covered!

**This post will be updated as more events are added!**

Saturday, October 22, 2022

Geek and Grub Market — Halloween Edition

11:00 am to 3:00 pm | FREE | Fred Fletcher Park, Raleigh

Trick or Treat the Trail in Morrisville

3:00 pm to 6:00 pm | FREE | Morrisville Community Park

Sunday, October 23, 2022

Trunk or Treat & Fall Festival at The Block on Main in Holly Springs

3:30 pm to 5:30 pm | FREE | The Block on Main, Holly Springs

Trunk or Treat at Millbrook United Methodist Church in Raleigh, including dinner

5:00 pm to 6:30 pm | FREE | Millbrook United Methodist Church, Raleigh

Thursday, October 27, 2022

Fall Festival: trick or treating, hay maze, costume contests, more…

4:00 pm to 8:00 pm | FREE | Park West Village

Clayton Harvest Festival

5:00 pm to 10:00 pm | FREE | Horne Square (Clayton)

Friday, October 28, 2022

Trick or Treat in Fuquay-Varina

2:00 pm to 5:00 pm | FREE | Downtown Fuquay-Varina

Wendell Treat Trail

5:00 pm to 8:00 pm | FREE | Wendell Community Park

Trunk or Treat at Holton Center

6:00 pm to 8:00 pm | FREE | Holton Career and Resource Center, Durham

Selma Trunk or Treat

6:00 pm to 8:00 pm | FREE | Selma Civic Center

Saturday, October 29, 2022

Smithfield Trunk or Treat

10:30 am to 12:30 pm | FREE | Smithfield Community Park

Frankenfest — free Halloween event in nearby Franklinton

12:00 pm to 4:00 pm | FREE | Downtown Franklinton

Kids Trunk or Treat and Halloween Party

12:00 pm to 5:00 pm | FREE | Fortnight Brewing, Cary

Trunk or Treat at Christ the King Church in Durham, including hot dog dinner

4:00 pm to 6:00 pm | FREE | Christ the King Community Church, Durham

Trunk or Treat in Angier

5:00 pm to 7:00 pm | FREE | Jack Marley Park, Angier

Trunk or Treat at Sanderford Road

5:00 pm to 7:00 pm | FREE | Sanderford Road Park, Raleigh

Sunday, October 30, 2022

Kids Trunk or Treat and Halloween Party

12:00 pm to 7:00 pm | FREE | Fortnight Brewing, Cary

Truck or Treat Halloween Food Truck Rodeo

12:00 pm to 5:00 pm | 1900 Poole Rd., Raleigh

Trunk or Treat Car Meet at Durham County Memorial Stadium

3:00 pm to 8:00 pm | $5.00 | Durham County Memorial Stadium

Haunted Hill Halloween event in Chapel Hill: trunk or treat, ghost stories, and a movie

5:00 pm to 8:30 pm | FREE | Chapel Hill Community Center

Trunk or Treat at Plymouth Church in Raleigh

6:00 pm to 8:00 pm | FREE | Plymouth Church, Raleigh

Monday, October 31, 2022

Trick or Treat at North Hills

10:00 am to 6:00 pm | FREE | North Hills

Trick-or-Treat the Trail at White Deer Park in Garner

3:00 pm to 6:00 pm | FREE | White Deer Park, Garner

34th Annual Hallow-Eno: celebrate Halloween at West Point on the Eno

5:30 pm to 8:30 pm | FREE | West Point on the Eno, Durham

Aversboro Trunk or Treat Harvest Fest

6:00 pm to 8:00 pm | FREE | Aversboro Road Baptist Church, Garner

