Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley Principles To Win BIG: Miracles Are Voice Activated

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “Miracles Are Voice Activated.”

I want to share a secret I’ve learned that is so powerful. If you want something in life, you should make up your mind to ask for it. You should make up your mind to be all that you can be and make the decision to do what Scripture teaches us to do, and that is to ask for what you want. If you want something in life, you have to be willing to ask for it. Pray for it. Speak it up. My friend, Dr. Clarice fluitt, great woman of faith said when I interviewed her on my Sirius XM podcast and on the show that “miracles are voice activated.”

You need to speak up and ask for what you want. The Bible says Ask and You Shall Receive well the converse is also applicable: don’t ask and you might not receive. Most people receive not because they asked not. I say if you want more out of life, you must ask more out of life asking you will receive don’t ask and you only get what life throws your way. If you want to g-e-t then you need to a-s-k.

