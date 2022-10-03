The Light 103.9 Featured Video CLOSE

As reported by WRAL, kids at more than 230 North Carolina elementary schools will now have the opportunity to have a healthy snack during their school day.

The NC Department of Public Instruction has selected 232 schools from across the state to participate in their Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program this year. Cafeteria staff at the participating schools will prepare a daily fruit & veggie snack for students to enjoy in the classroom. This is a part of a major effort to encourage kids to eat healthy alternatives to sugary, processed foods.

In the Triangle, 13 Durham County schools have been selected, along with 5 from Wake County, 9 from Johnston, and 16 from Cumberland County. This is the 19th year for North Carolina’s participation in the federally-funded program, and more NC schools were selected this year than in previous years. This snack will be served in the mid-morning or mid-afternoon, separate from regular breakfast & lunch periods.

Elementary schools who are interested in joining the program can apply online on the NCDPI website.

230 NC Elementary Schools Receiving Free Healthy Snacks From State was originally published on hiphopnc.com