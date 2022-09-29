HomeLocal

Ball Out Teen Open Gym With Raleigh Parks

Teen Programs is hosting “Ball Out”, an open gym for teens. Sessions will be held at the locations below. Participants must be ages 12-17 to play. Registration is free. Visit reclink.raleighnc.gov and search “Ball Out” or register here.

Ball Out Open Gym Schedule

•  Mondays: John Chavis Memorial Park Community Center from 4:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

•  Tuesdays: Millbrook Community Center from 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

•  Wednesdays: Roberts Park Community Center from 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

•  Thursdays: Green Road Community Center from 3:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

•  Fridays: Tarboro Community Center from 4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

 

 

