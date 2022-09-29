The Light 103.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Teen Programs is hosting “Ball Out”, an open gym for teens. Sessions will be held at the locations below. Participants must be ages 12-17 to play. Registration is free. Visit reclink.raleighnc.gov and search “Ball Out” or register here.

Ball Out Open Gym Schedule

• Mondays: John Chavis Memorial Park Community Center from 4:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

• Tuesdays: Millbrook Community Center from 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

• Wednesdays: Roberts Park Community Center from 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

• Thursdays: Green Road Community Center from 3:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

• Fridays: Tarboro Community Center from 4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

Ball Out Teen Open Gym With Raleigh Parks was originally published on foxync.com