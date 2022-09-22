CeCe Winans Talks Being Back On The Road For The “Believe For It” Tour & More

The Light 103.9 Featured Video CLOSE

The CeCe Winans “Believe For It” tour kicked off this week in Indianapolis and will be hitting a city near you. What is it like being on the road again? the award-winning singer stopped by the Get Up Church to talk about why she is back on tour to support of her album “Believe For It.”

Winans also talks about her upcoming book “Believe For It: Passing On Faith To The Next Generation.” When explaining the reasoning behind the making of the book, Winans said, “It’s about passing the state to the next generation. So we have to make sure that we’re passing the baton well. We have to make sure that whenever I’m gone that my daughter is strong that her children are strong and so that’s what this book is about because a lot of times people think they get to a certain age well I’m done no who told you you were done. There’s no retirement in the kingdom of God so this book is about making sure you wake up and understand it’s time to pour into somebody that’s coming behind me.”

The book is available for pre-order and will be released in November.

