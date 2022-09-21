Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley Principles To Win BIG: A Tip to Overcome Loneliness

The Light 103.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Today, Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG is “A Tip to Overcome Loneliness.”

During these challenging times, sometimes you need some ideas to help you feel better. Today I want to share a tip to keep you up if you ever feel lonely. See, years ago, when I was speaking over 200 times a year, my wife was unable to travel with me because she was home with the children, I realized that it was sometimes very lonely. So I learned to have upbeat conversations with myself. That’s right. I learned to have good conversations by talking to myself.

I know some call that crazy, but I thought what my mentor and friend Zig Ziglar used to say he said it’s okay to talk to yourself. And it’s even okay to ask yourself, the only time when you have a problem when you talk to yourself and answer yourself and say, Oh, that’s a problem. So learn to have positive, upbeat conversations with yourself when you feel lonely. You will be amazed how good it is to find a lovely, friendly voice to get something good to say.

Log on to WinWithWillie.com for resources to help you win more and remember to make the most of each and every minute because your best is yet to come.

