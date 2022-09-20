Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley Principles To Win BIG: Get Up and Moving

The Light 103.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Today I want to share a tip to keep you up and moving in the midst of these challenging and changing times. The tip simply is one of the best things you can do to keep you up and moving is to get up and moving. There’s amazing power and exercise and being active. When you get active and move your body, it releases endorphins, endorphins, natural stress reduces and physical activity releases them your body wants to help you in a time of change and challenge but you must do your part.

Do something if you cannot take a job, take a walk or if you cannot take a walk, move your arms or legs up, and now whatever you do get moving get some movement going to get your endorphins engaged and to help you reduce the stress. Let me tell you, it works when you work it.

Log on to WinWithWillie.com for resources to help you win more and remember to make the most of each and every minute because your best is yet to come.

