It’s time for the kids to head back to school. Here’s a list of some area school supply drives. Want your event added to the list? Email Karen Clark at kclark@radio-one.com
Back To School Bash
Thursday, August 18th from 5pm to 8pm
South Rocky Mount Community Center
Free bookbags, school supplies, free food, giveaways, face painting, bouncy houses, food trucks
Coach LeVelle Moton and PJ Tucker 13th Annual Back To School Community Day
Saturday, August 20th from 10am to 1pm
Raleigh Boys Club
605 N. Raleigh Blvd, Raleigh
Free shoes, backpacks, school supplies, haircuts, games and prizes
Mount Zion Church Backpack and Supplies Giveaway
Saturday, August 20, 2022, starting at 9am, while supplies last
Wanda’s Little Hands Educational Center
3400 Poole Road, Raleigh
All cars are encouraged to enter at the main entrance and follow the directions of the attendant.
The Daniel Center for Math and Science 2nd Annual Back To School Bash
Saturday, August 20th at 12pm
735 Rock Quarry Road, Raleigh
Free supplies on a first come first serve basis
Strong Tower Christian Fellowship
Saturday, August 20th from 3-5 pm
11704 US 70 Bus Hwy Clayton
Eastern Star Missionary Baptist Church
Saturday, August 20th from 11am – 1pm (or until supplies last)
Giving away 100 free back packs, school supplies, E-gift cards and a small lunch to kids who attend. This is a drive-thru event. Please stay in your car.
718 E Church Street, Tarboro
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark
Check Out These School Supply Drives In The Area was originally published on foxync.com