The Light 103.9 Featured Video CLOSE

The City of Raleigh Parks, Recreation and Cultural Resources Department has partnered with the Wake County Government to offer a Back to School March and Community Resource Fair! The event’s mission is to celebrate our youth and encourage education while connecting the community to resources that promote education, jobs, and empowerment.

We will march from Moore Square to John Chavis Memorial Park. At John Chavis Memorial Park, we will have youth activities and resource information for the community. Dozens of organizations will be onsite to discuss a wide range of free services for adults and youth.

Cost: Free

Ages: All

When: Saturday, August 13

Where: Moore Square Park and John Chavis Memorial Park

Route: Map

Time: 10 a.m. March gathering at Moore Square Park.

11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Community Resource Fair at John Chavis Memorial Park.

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

Raleigh’s Back to School March and Community Resource Fair was originally published on foxync.com