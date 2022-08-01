GRIFF’s Joys & Concerns Featuring Pastor Mike Jr. “I Feel A Breakthrough”

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)
Pastor Mike Jr. joins GRIFF, also known as “Brother Elect” for this morning’s hilarious “Joys & Concerns” segment. Brother Elect tells the Get Up! Church he feels a breakthrough is coming and God is moving him in the right direction.
You definitely want to hear this! Listen below!
