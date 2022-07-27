The Light 103.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Subscribe To The “I Hate The Homies” Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google, or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts!

Kevin Durant may have a new suitor: The Boston Celtics. NBA insiders report that the C’s have offered All-Star Jaylen Brown and more for the former NBA MVP. How does that look for both teams? Arizona Cardinals just gave Quarterback Kyler Murray a BOATLOAD of Money but is he worth it?

The homies get deep, asking about mother’s impact on sports and more!

Make sure you rate, like and subscribe to the I Hate The Homies Podcast and follow us on Instagram at:

@IHateTheHomies

@2Trillion

@RockTHolla

@DavidRobinsonAlso

I Hate The Homies ‘Celtic Pride’ | Episode 10 was originally published on blackamericaweb.com