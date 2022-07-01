The Light 103.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Join the City of Raleigh and presenting partner ABC11/WTVD-TV for the Raleigh 4th of July Fireworks on Monday, July 4th. The festivities are moving to Dix Park this year. The family-friendly event will feature music and lawn games, along with the main event: a fantastic fireworks display!



Gates open at 6 p.m. and fireworks are scheduled for 9:30 p.m. Free parking will be available at two downtown parking decks and on NC State University’s Centennial Campus. Free shuttles will operate frequently from Moore Square and Centennial Campus to and from Dix Park.



Please NOTE: There will be No Parking on the Dix Park campus July 4th.



Community Members are invited to bring lawn chairs, blankets, coolers, strollers, and wagons; along with food and non-alcoholic beverages.



Detailed information, including event and parking maps, shuttle routes, what to bring and what to leave at home, etc. will be available on our fireworks page and ABC11’s website.

Come celebrate with us!

Raleigh July 4th Fireworks at Dix Park was originally published on foxync.com