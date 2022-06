The Light 103.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Melissa Wade catches up with Grammy, Stellar, and Dove Award–winning artist Fred Hammond about Juneteenth Joy: A Celebration of Freedom and Gospel Music. The concert will be held tonight (June 17) at the North Carolina Museum of Art in Raleigh. Melissa will be co-hosting the event, with performances from Hammond, Kelontae Gavin, Hezekiah Walker, Kierra Sheard, and Le’Andria Johnson.

