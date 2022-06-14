Juneteenth At The North Carolina Museum of History

CLOSE
In a new interview, Melissa Wade chats with Earl Ijames, African American History Curator at the North Carolina Museum of History, about some upcoming events to commemorate Juneteenth!
Details below:
The Community Class Series: North Carolina Revolutionaries and Freedom Seekers, Virtual
Tuesday, June 14, 2022, 7 p.m. via ZoomGov
Celebrate Juneteenth at the Museum of History
Friday, June 17, 2022, 1–4 p.m
George H. White: Searching for Freedom Film Screening at the Museum
Friday, June 17, 2022, 7–9 p.m
For more information, visit https://www.ncmuseumofhistory.org/events