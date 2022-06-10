Melissa’s Pick Hit of the Week: Kimberly Michelle’s “Oceans”

The Light 103.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Born and raised in Atlanta, Georgia, singer, songwriter, and classically trained violinist, Kimberly Michelle is an up and coming contemporary gospel artist. Learning to play the violin at the tender age of 5 and singing the national anthem in front of a stadium full of thousands at the age of 7, Michelle quickly discovered her love, passion and natural gift of music.

In 2005, Michelle quickly went on to study at the School of Music at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, earning a degree in Music Performance with a concentration in violin.

While studying music at the School of Music, Michelle developed a higher level of classical training where she decided to cultivate a new sound that would be a perfect blend of classical and gospel that would transform the sound of music.

Soon after graduating from UNCG School of Music, Michelle attended Rhema Bible Training Center located in Tulsa, Oklahoma under the direction of Pastor Kenneth Hagin.

Michelle studied courses that further sharpened her passion and the anointing that God has placed on her life for ministry.

Currently, doing music full time, Michelle states that “my love for music and the call that I believe is on my life for ministry were bound to birth a dynamic worshipper in me that I pray will touch the nation.”

Her ministry and diverse sound are beyond powerful with an anointing that captivates the hearts of audiences of all ages, gender, and race. Her single titled “Speechless” is currently playing on radio stations around the country, including 103.9 The Light… and her 1st musical CD is underway with the debut of the single “Oceans”… it can be downloaded on all digital outlets today!