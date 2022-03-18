Inspirational Pick Hit Of Week: “He Promised” Gary Sprewell

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

This tune is sure to take you to church with is traditional sound. This is Melissa Wade’s Pick Hit of the week. Check out the interview she did with the artist Gary Sprewell.

Gary Sprewell

The Spirit of the Lord is upon me, for he has anointed me to preach the gospel… Elder Gary Sprewell, a son of the church was raised at the House of Prayer COGIC in the city of Los Angeles, California under the leadership of the late Dr. A.M. Poe Sr. An extremely gifted minister of the gospel with a passion for souls, his practical approach and precise prophetic ear causes him to be one of the most sought after Evangelist in the country.

Elder Sprewell preached his first message at age six and was said to be among the youngest to be ordained in the Church of God in Christ (The largest African American Pentecostal Denomination in the world). In 1999 He started the “Gary Sprewell Ministries”, an International Evangelistic ministry that edifies and empowers the entire church hosting conferences, and special events. Sprewell is the proud recipient of several prestigious awards, citations and accommodations from both political and religious sectors. One of his greatest honors was receiving the Presiding Bishop’s Soul Winners Award and being named the number one National Evangelist in the entire COGIC denomination for four consecutive years (2015 – 2018).

Not just a Preacher but also an Entrepreneur, Elder Sprewell is the President and CEO of GOD SENT MUSIC GROUP, and Sprewell Event Services. In 2008 he was asked to move to Grand Rapids, Michigan to work with Multi-Award winning Artist Marvin L. Sapp, “Mr. Never Would’ve Made It” (who at the time was the number one artist in the country across all genres of music).

