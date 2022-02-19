Get Up Erica
DOE Talks Missing Her Forever Jones Fam, New Album ‘Clarity’ & Dream Gospel Supergroup

You may remember rising gospel singer DOE as a member of the GRAMMY-nominated family collective Forever Jones, but now she’s embarking on life as a solo star with the new release of her debut album, Clarity.

We spoke with the blessed beauty for a well-rounded conversation about how she deals with missing her family, what it took to build the confidence to head out on her own and everything you can expect from the new project in addition to her future endeavors in music.

Being that we also like to have some fun here at Get Up!, we had to ask DOE to reveal who would be in her ideal gospel supergroup if she had the choice. Thankfully she was on board to share the dream team, including a few new faves, legends of the genre and a duo that just might sound familiar if you watched the recent Super Bowl opening performance.

Listen to our full interview with DOE below on Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell:

 

DOE Talks Missing Her Forever Jones Fam, New Album 'Clarity' & Dream Gospel Supergroup  was originally published on getuperica.com

