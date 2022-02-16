CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The Light 103.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Celebrate Raleigh’s Black History on this special trolley tour highlighting the downtown area’s African American heritage. The tour route includes historic homes, schools, churches, and businesses important to Raleigh’s African American history.

Tickets are $10 each. Please arrive at the Mordecai Visitor Center 15 minutes before tour time. Tours will follow all local and state COVID-19 guidelines. Call (919) 996-4364 for more information. Registration required.

Date: February 19th

Times: 1 pm, 2 pm, 3 pm

Cost: $10 REGISTER HERE

Celebrate Raleigh’s Black History On Trolley Tour! was originally published on foxync.com