Simone Biles Announces Engagement To Jonathan Owens: “WOKE UP A FIANCÉE”

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The Light 103.9 Featured Video CLOSE

One thing you can always count on for Valentine’s Day is an engagement announcement, and we’re thrilled to share that 24-year-old Olympic medalist Simone Biles is getting married to her boyfriend, 26-year-old Houston Texans safety Jonathan Owens.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

The fan-favorite gymnast excitedly revealed the news earlier this morning on Twitter (seen above), writing in all caps, “WOKE UP A FIANCÉE.” Her message continued as a heartfelt public declaration to Owens, adding in her post, “I can’t wait to spend forever & ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! let’s get married!” Her soon-to-be-hubby seemed just as excited to make an honest woman out of Biles, jumping on his Instagram to write a similar message (“Woke up this morning with a fiancée”) and add a few more photos from their engagement shoot. The ring, a truly iced-out work of art, was done by popular jeweler ZoFrost based out of Houston, where the engagement itself seems to have also taken place after the pair had a seemingly nice Valentine’s Day weekend together that even included a visit to a funhouse.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

The future Mr. & Mrs. Owens originally began dating in August 2020 after she made things Instagram official by posted their first couple flick together, adding the sweet-yet-simple caption “it’s just us.” They’ve been pretty inseparable ever since.

Although it took them just 80 weeks in social media time to figure out this was a forever thing, we wish them nothing but the best as they plan the rest of their lives together. Congratulations to Simone & Jonathan!

Revisit where it all began below, and we’ll stay tuned for details of their nuptials:

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Simone Biles Announces Engagement To Jonathan Owens: “WOKE UP A FIANCÉE” was originally published on blackamericaweb.com