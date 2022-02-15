Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Important Primary Elections That Should Be On Your Radar This Week

This year, primary elections will be held in several states beginning on Feb. 15 through Feb. 22.

Click Here To Listen Live

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The Light 103.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Across The U.S. Voters Flock To The Polls On Election Day

Source: David Dee Delgado / Getty

The presidential election might be over, but now American’s will gear up to hit the ballot for statewide elections. This year, primary elections will be held in several states beginning on Feb. 15 through Feb. 22.

Residents will also have the opportunity to vote for different state and local representatives across various districts of government. Here is what you need to know about those elections. 

Well, what is a  primary election you ask?

A primary election takes place to narrow the field of candidates for a given elective office or to determine the nominees for political parties in advance of a general election. Primary elections can take several different forms. In a partisan primary, for example, voters select a candidate to be a political party’s nominee for a given office in the corresponding general election. Nonpartisan primaries are conducted to select candidates for nonpartisan offices ahead of the general election. 

Winners are usually determined by the majority vote. A candidate must receive more than 50 votes to be considered.

Now, what happens if either candidate does not receive enough votes? Normally, the top two candidates will then head to a runoff election in the spring. The winner would then advance to the general election.

Wondering when you can place your vote this year? Here is a list of states that will be having elections this week. 

Remember, if you can’t place your vote in person, you may be eligible to mail in an absentee ballot depending on your state’s guidelines. Check out state polling times and protocols here.

California – Feb. 15, 2022

San Francisco Special Municipal Election

Special Primary Election for California State Assembly District 49

Special Primary Election for California State Assembly District 17

 

Candidates For State Assembly District 17

David Campos (D)

Thea Selby (D)

Matt Haney (D)

Bilal Mahood (D)

Candidates For State Assembly District 49

Mike Fong (D)

Burton Brink (R)

 

Nebraska – Feb. 15, 2022

Giltner School Board Recall Election

Alvo Village Board Recall Election

 

What is a School Board recall?School board recalls are the process of removing a member or members of a school board from office through a petitioned election. 

Why is there a recall in Nebraska? – Residents of the Glitner school district in Nebraska are holding a recall against four school members in February. Voters will have the option to cast their vote in favor or against the recall. 

One school board member who has faced an onslaught of criticism is Chris Waddle. According to BallotPedia, a Glitner resident by the name of Jamie Bendorf launched the recall effort citing multiple complaints from parents within the district. Bendorf claimed in a statement that Waddle “did not hold the best interest of the patrons in the Giltner School District.”

Bernof continued: ”What concerns me the most is hearing about families who have left due to administration dismissing concerns, current GPS parents that are looking at other options for schooling out of the district, or even worse the fact they are regretting sending their child or children here.”

To place the recall on the ballot, supporters were required to obtain 119 signatures in favor of the move from district residents.

New York – Feb. 15, 2022 

New York State Assembly District Special Election For NY HD72  

New York State Assembly District 60 Special Election for NY HD60

 

Why is this election happening? 

Former Assembly Member Carmen De La Rosa has resigned from this seat. This special election will be held to fill the former Assembly woman’s position. Similarly, the New York State Assembly District 60 is currently vacant. The position was last held by Democrat Charles Barron.

What does the New York State Assembly do?

According to NYC Votes, the State Assembly is considered the lower chamber of the State Legislature. Assembly members are responsible for writing and voting on legislation, approving state budgets, and upholding or overriding the Governors’ vetoes. There are 150 members in the assembly. 

What neighborhoods are affected by this election?

District 72 includes parts of Washington Heights, Hudson Heights, Fort George, and Marble Hill in Manhattan. District 60 includes parts of East New York and Starrett City in Brooklyn.

 

Candidates For District 72

Manny De Los Santos (D)

Edwin De La Cruz (R)

Nayma Silver-Matos (Uptown Rises)

Candidates For District 60

Nikki Lucas (D)

Marvin J. King (R)

Keron Alleyne (Working Families)

 

Wisconsin – Feb. 22, 2022

Wisconsin Spring Primary

Candidates

Matt Loup 

Rebecca Van Ess

Robynn Selle

Sam LaMuro

Dale Prisk

Christopher J. Rogers

 

Milwaukee’s Mayoral Primary 

Milwaukee’s mayoral primary will be held on Feb 15 and the top two candidates will move on to the general election on April 5. The winner will serve out the rest of Tom Barrett’s term, which will run through 2024. Four of the seven candidates running for mayor are Black, including acting mayor Cavalier Johnson. If a Black candidate were to win the general election in April, they would become the second Black mayor in the city’s history. 

Candidates 

Acting Mayor Cavalier Johnson

Former Alderman Bob Donovan

Alderwoman Marina Dimitrijevic

State Sen. Lena Taylor

Sheriff Earnell Lucas

Leshuh Griffin

Michael Sampson

 

Connecticut – Feb. 22, 2022

Special Election For Connecticut House of Representatives District 71

 

The election for the 71st District in the House of Representatives seeks to replace Anthony J. D’Amelio, who resigned on Dec. 31, 2021. The district provides representation to Middlebury and a portion of Waterbury.

 

Jacksonville, Florida – Feb. 22, 2022

Special General Election Runoff for Jacksonville City Council At-large Position 3

 

Why is this election happening?

On Dec. 7, 2021, a special election was held for the at-large Group 3 seat on the city council. Now the two candidates who received the most votes are going head to head in a runoff election for the position.

 

What is the At-large Group 3 seat? 

An at-large seat refers to members of a governing body that are elected to represent a whole population or membership. In this case, Democrat Tracye Polson and Republican Nick Howland are facing off to fill the seat of former Jacksonville Mayor Tommy Hazouri, who passed away in September 2021. He had nearly two years left in his term as an at-large 3 council member before his passing. Jacksonville.com notes that the late politician served as a member of the city council from 2015 until his untimely death. 

 

Candidates 

Tracye Polson (D)

Nick Howland (R)

 

Kentucky- Feb. 22, 2022

Kentucky House of Representatives District 42 (Special general election)

 

Why is this election Happening?

The Kentucky House of Representatives District 42 seat is currently vacant. It was last held by Democrat Reginald Meeks.

Candidates 

Keturah Herron (D)

Judy Stallard (R)

SEE ALSO:

2022 Midterm Elections: How To Register To Vote

What The Supreme Court’s Alabama Redistricting Ruling Means For Black Voters, And The 2022 Midterm Elections

US-HISTORY-RACISM-POLITICS-RIGHTS

Brief Timeline Of Events Since Congressional Republicans Supported Reauthorizing The Voting Rights Act In 2006

22 photos Launch gallery

Brief Timeline Of Events Since Congressional Republicans Supported Reauthorizing The Voting Rights Act In 2006

Continue reading Brief Timeline Of Events Since Congressional Republicans Supported Reauthorizing The Voting Rights Act In 2006

Brief Timeline Of Events Since Congressional Republicans Supported Reauthorizing The Voting Rights Act In 2006

During the Martin Luther King Jr Holiday season, people give lip service to the civil rights icon's life and legacy. This year is no exception, with a heated fight for voting rights that has been brewing since Republicans had a majority in the Senate.  A defining moment and opportunity to come together in the spirit of one of the country's leading moral voices, Congressional Republicans refuse to support any effort to restore the Voting Rights Act or create national standards.  Last fall, Sen. Joe Manchin and Sen. Raphael Warnock and a small group of Democratic Senators reworked the For the People Act into the Freedom to Vote Act to bring some of their Republican colleagues on board. Manchin has been stuck on having voting rights legislation be a bipartisan effort. And yet, even the Republicans who worked with him on the bipartisan infrastructure bill would not budge on putting in place universal standards for all voters. Sixteen Republican Senators currently in office supported the Voting Rights Act when it was last reauthorized in 2006. Sen. Susan Collins was even a co-sponsor.   "One of the most fundamental and significant rights afforded to American citizens is the right to vote. This right must not be hampered or denied to any citizen through discriminatory tactics," said Senator Collins in a statement. "This bill will ensure that the voting rights afforded to all Americans are protected."  While Republicans pretend the current push to pass voting rights legislation is some baseless attempt to "usurp power," it is a continuation of a long-term effort to restrict ballot access. Even before the 2013 Shelby County v. Holder decision gutted some of the protections of the Voting Rights Act, states tried to enact laws limiting access.   But after Shelby County, voting rights legislation has not been able to move forward until now. Republicans who supported subverting democracy in favor of Trump's big lie about the 2020 election and virtually non-existent voter fraud are now trying to claim voting rights legislation as the alleged attack on democracy. Even the opposition to setting aside the filibuster to bring voting rights legislation to the Senate floor for debate and a vote is hypocritical.  In 2017, Republicans used a filibuster rule change to move a Trump SCOTUS nominee forward. And most recently, in a rare move, Sen. Mitch McConnell cooperated with Sen. Chuck Schumer in a procedure to suspend the filibuster for a vote on the debt ceiling.  As much as conservatives love to distort King's quotes and legacy, they may want to heed his words on obstructing progress. During an interview in 1963, the elder King took the issue a particular Senate filibuster threat. Remembering King's legacy, life and work should lead to heading all his words.  "Please share this quote from my father through #MLKDay2022: 'I think the tragedy is that we have a Congress with a Senate that has a minority of misguided senators who will use the filibuster to keep the majority of people from even voting.' @LeaderMcConnell @SenatorSinema," tweeted Dr. Bernice King.   https://twitter.com/BerniceKing/status/1481865839557160960?s=20 The awakening after the 2016 and 2018 elections led to more public attention on the fight to protect voting rights and free and fair elections. And now in this defining moment in history, Senators have a choice to make. They can be on the side of Dr. King and the late Rep. John Lewis, another icon they love to name drop. Alternatively, they can be on the side of Bull Connor and other racists who fought hard to undermine free and fair access to the ballot. Continuing to shut down creating national standards makes it clear what side they are on. Almost 152 years since Black voting rights were established by the 15th Amendment, federal intervention to protect voting rights remains essential. Check out this brief timeline of some of the events that have occurred since Congressional Republicans last supported voting rights.    

Important Primary Elections That Should Be On Your Radar This Week  was originally published on newsone.com

Videos
Latest
Shirley Caesar

Pastor Shirley Caesar Talks On Selling Her Home

 6 months ago
02.15.27
Rev. William Barber of NC NAACP

President Biden Pledges Support For Rev. Barber’s Campaign

 8 months ago
01.01.70
Melissa Wade Pick Hit of the Week

Melissa’s “Pick Hit Of The Week” DOE “Brighter”

 11 months ago
02.15.21

Cicely Tyson, Hollywood Trailblazer For Black Actresses, Dies…

 1 year ago
01.01.70

Hank Aaron, Baseball Legend & Home Run King,…

 1 year ago
01.01.70

Former Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell Sentenced To Six Years…

 1 year ago
01.01.70

Natalie Desselle-Reid,’ ‘Cinderella’ Actress, Passes Away

 1 year ago
12.25.69

Bobby Brown’s Son, Bobby Jr., Passes Away At…

 1 year ago
01.01.70

Kirk & Tammy Franklin Talk Love And The…

 1 year ago
01.01.70

Deitrick Haddon Says The Church Needs A ‘Come…

 1 year ago
01.01.70
Close