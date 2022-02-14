Get Up Erica
HomeGet Up Erica

Dr. Willie Jolley & Wis Wife Dee Show Us How To “Make It Last” For Valentine’s Day

Click Here To Listen Live

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The Light 103.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

For the special occasion of Valentine’s Day, we couldn’t think of a better person to talk to other than our “Wake Up & Win” head honcho himself, Dr. Willie Jolley!

Together with his wife, the lovely Dee Taylor-Jolley, the longtime couple speak with Erica and GRIFF on how they’ve managed to maintain over 35 years of marriage and how you can find success within your own relationship via their hit book, Make Love, Make Money, Make It Last: 10 Secrets To Shape A Great Marriage.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

Although the road hasn’t always been as ‘jolly’ for Willie & Dee — they said their first couple of years together were like “World War 3!” — ultimately they were able to practice a set of principles that eventually became chapters in Make It Last and led to them not having a single argument in over three decades. In our brief chat, The Jolleys also share “boulders” that break up a marriage, so you’ll definitely want to tune in for this insightful and sound advice.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Listen to The Jolleys share their love story on this Valentine’s Day below on Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell:

 

 

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Dr. Willie Jolley & Wis Wife Dee Show Us How To “Make It Last” For Valentine’s Day  was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Videos
Latest
Shirley Caesar

Pastor Shirley Caesar Talks On Selling Her Home

 6 months ago
02.15.27
Rev. William Barber of NC NAACP

President Biden Pledges Support For Rev. Barber’s Campaign

 8 months ago
01.01.70
Melissa Wade Pick Hit of the Week

Melissa’s “Pick Hit Of The Week” DOE “Brighter”

 11 months ago
02.15.21

Cicely Tyson, Hollywood Trailblazer For Black Actresses, Dies…

 1 year ago
01.01.70

Hank Aaron, Baseball Legend & Home Run King,…

 1 year ago
01.01.70

Former Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell Sentenced To Six Years…

 1 year ago
01.01.70

Natalie Desselle-Reid,’ ‘Cinderella’ Actress, Passes Away

 1 year ago
12.25.69

Bobby Brown’s Son, Bobby Jr., Passes Away At…

 1 year ago
01.01.70

Kirk & Tammy Franklin Talk Love And The…

 1 year ago
01.01.70

Deitrick Haddon Says The Church Needs A ‘Come…

 1 year ago
01.01.70
Close