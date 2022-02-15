Jim Szoke: Sam Mills Was Just Such a Humble, Fun, Soft Spoken Guy

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

On Thursday night, the NFL announced that the Carolina Panthers will get their first Hall of Fame inductee later this summer after they announced during the NFL Honors Ceremony. Mills played for the Panthers from 1995 to 1997 to close out his career, totaling 331 total tackles, 10.0 sacks and seven interceptions. In those three seasons, Mills finished in the top five in Defensive Player of the Year voting and was voted All-Pro in 1996. In his 12 year NFL career, Mills played in 181 career games, racking up 1,265 total tackles, 20.5 sacks, 23 fumble recoveries and 11 interceptions, earning five trips to the Pro Bowl and being named All-Pro the one time.

Jim Szoke, one of the voices of the Carolina Panthers for the Panther Radio Network, joined the Mac Attack to talk about his memories of Mills in his time with the team as a player and coach.

“He was just such a humble, fun, soft spoken guy. Of course on the field he was ferocious and overachieving. To play linebacker at pro level of the USFL and NFL for 15 years at 5’9 was amazing.” -Jim Szoke, Panther Radio Network

