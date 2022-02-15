Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Jim Szoke: Sam Mills Was Just Such a Humble, Fun, Soft Spoken Guy

Click Here To Listen Live

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The Light 103.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Sam Mills Panthers

Source: Al Bello / Getty

On Thursday night, the NFL announced that the Carolina Panthers will get their first Hall of Fame inductee later this summer after they announced during the NFL Honors Ceremony. Mills played for the Panthers from 1995 to 1997 to close out his career, totaling 331 total tackles, 10.0 sacks and seven interceptions. In those three seasons, Mills finished in the top five in Defensive Player of the Year voting and was voted All-Pro in 1996. In his 12 year NFL career, Mills played in 181 career games, racking up 1,265 total tackles, 20.5 sacks, 23 fumble recoveries and 11 interceptions, earning five trips to the Pro Bowl and being named All-Pro the one time.

Jim Szoke, one of the voices of the Carolina Panthers for the Panther Radio Network, joined the Mac Attack to talk about his memories of Mills in his time with the team as a player and coach.

“He was just such a humble, fun, soft spoken guy. Of course on the field he was ferocious and overachieving. To play linebacker at pro level of the USFL and NFL for 15 years at 5’9 was amazing.”

-Jim Szoke, Panther Radio Network

Jim Szoke: Sam Mills Was Just Such a Humble, Fun, Soft Spoken Guy  was originally published on wfnz.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Videos
Latest
Shirley Caesar

Pastor Shirley Caesar Talks On Selling Her Home

 6 months ago
02.16.27
Rev. William Barber of NC NAACP

President Biden Pledges Support For Rev. Barber’s Campaign

 8 months ago
01.01.70
Melissa Wade Pick Hit of the Week

Melissa’s “Pick Hit Of The Week” DOE “Brighter”

 11 months ago
02.16.21

Cicely Tyson, Hollywood Trailblazer For Black Actresses, Dies…

 1 year ago
01.01.70

Hank Aaron, Baseball Legend & Home Run King,…

 1 year ago
01.01.70

Former Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell Sentenced To Six Years…

 1 year ago
01.01.70

Natalie Desselle-Reid,’ ‘Cinderella’ Actress, Passes Away

 1 year ago
12.25.69

Bobby Brown’s Son, Bobby Jr., Passes Away At…

 1 year ago
01.01.70

Kirk & Tammy Franklin Talk Love And The…

 1 year ago
01.01.70

Deitrick Haddon Says The Church Needs A ‘Come…

 1 year ago
01.01.70
Close