Mary Mary Performs “Lift Every Voice And Sing” At Super Bowl LVI [Watch]

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The Light 103.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Before Super Bowl LVI kicked off between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals, Mary Mary took the stage to perform their rendition of “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” Joined by the Young Orchestra of Los Angeles and Thomas Wilkins, Principal Conductor of the Los Angeles Philharmonic Hollywood Bowl Orchestra, Erica and Tina Campbell shined in their hometown LA Rams colors in front of their hometown, Inglewood, California, and the world.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

The hymn, written by James Weldon Johnson, has been used in the NFL since 2021. The song was used as prominently used during the Civil Rights Movement of the 1950s and 1960s.”

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

In case you missed it, check out their full performance of the iconic “Black National Anthem” at SoFi Stadium.

“Lift Every Voice and Sing” (Lyrics)

Lift every voice and sing,

’Til earth and heaven ring,

Ring with the harmonies of Liberty;

Let our rejoicing rise

High as the listening skies,

Let it resound loud as the rolling sea.

Sing a song full of the faith that the dark past has taught us,

Sing a song full of the hope that the present has brought us;

Facing the rising sun of our new day begun,

Let us march on ’til victory is won.

Stony the road we trod,

Bitter the chastening rod,

Felt in the days when hope unborn had died;

Yet with a steady beat,

Have not our weary feet

Come to the place for which our fathers died.

We have come over a way that with tears has been watered,

We have come, treading our path through the blood of the slaughtered,

Out from the gloomy past,

’Til now we stand at last

Where the white gleam of our bright star is cast.

God of our weary years,

God of our silent tears,

Thou who has brought us thus far on the way;

Thou who has by Thy might

Led us into the light,

Keep us forever in the path, we pray.

Lest our feet stray from the places, our God, where we met Thee,

Lest our hearts drunk with the wine of the world, we forget Thee;

Shadowed beneath Thy hand,

May we forever stand,

True to our God,

True to our native land.

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Mary Mary Performs “Lift Every Voice And Sing” At Super Bowl LVI [Watch] was originally published on getuperica.com