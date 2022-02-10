CeCe Winans Shares Her Excitement About Her Upcoming Performance During The Super Bowl Gospel Celebration [INTERVIEW]

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Grammy award winner & best selling female gospel artist CeCe Winans called into Get Up! Mornings today, and you’ll be able to see her performing at the 23rd annual Super Bowl Gospel Celebration this Saturday!

She may not be the biggest football fan, but like the millions of others around the world, she’ll be tuning in on Sunday.

The Grammy award winner opens up about her excitement for the performance, what we can expect from her fashion side, and how she feels about Gospel music being apart of the NFL celebration.

According to SuperBowlGospel.com:

SUPER BOWL GOSPEL CELEBRATION IS THE ONLY INSPIRATIONAL MUSIC EVENT SANCTIONED BY THE NFL FOR SUPER BOWL WEEKEND. THIS UPLIFTING CONCERT BRINGS NFL PLAYERS & AWARD-WINNING MUSICAL ARTISTS TOGETHER ON ONE STAGE FOR AN EVENING OF JOY AND PRAISE AT THE BIGGEST GAME ON EARTH!

Listen to the full interview and be sure to tune in this Saturday at 8/7 Central on Bounce TV and for the first time you can also see it on Prime Video.

Get all the details here.

