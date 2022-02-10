Get Up Erica
HomeGet Up Erica

CeCe Winans Shares Her Excitement About Her Upcoming Performance During The Super Bowl Gospel Celebration [INTERVIEW]

Click Here To Listen Live

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

 

Grammy award winner & best selling female gospel artist CeCe Winans called into Get Up! Mornings today, and you’ll be able to see her performing at the 23rd annual Super Bowl Gospel Celebration this Saturday!

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

She may not be the biggest football fan, but like the millions of others around the world, she’ll be tuning in on Sunday.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The Grammy award winner opens up about her excitement for the performance, what we can expect from her fashion side, and how she feels about Gospel music being apart of the NFL celebration. 

According to SuperBowlGospel.com:

SUPER BOWL GOSPEL CELEBRATION IS THE ONLY INSPIRATIONAL MUSIC EVENT SANCTIONED BY THE NFL FOR SUPER BOWL WEEKEND. THIS UPLIFTING CONCERT BRINGS NFL PLAYERS & AWARD-WINNING MUSICAL ARTISTS TOGETHER ON ONE STAGE FOR AN EVENING OF JOY AND PRAISE AT THE BIGGEST GAME ON EARTH!

 

Listen to the full interview and be sure to tune in this Saturday at 8/7 Central on Bounce TV and for the first time you can also see it on Prime Video. 

Get all the details here.

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM 

CeCe Winans Shares Her Excitement About Her Upcoming Performance During The Super Bowl Gospel Celebration [INTERVIEW]  was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Videos
Latest
Shirley Caesar

Pastor Shirley Caesar Talks On Selling Her Home

 6 months ago
02.11.27
Rev. William Barber of NC NAACP

President Biden Pledges Support For Rev. Barber’s Campaign

 8 months ago
01.01.70
Melissa Wade Pick Hit of the Week

Melissa’s “Pick Hit Of The Week” DOE “Brighter”

 11 months ago
02.11.21

Cicely Tyson, Hollywood Trailblazer For Black Actresses, Dies…

 1 year ago
01.01.70

Hank Aaron, Baseball Legend & Home Run King,…

 1 year ago
01.01.70

Former Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell Sentenced To Six Years…

 1 year ago
01.01.70

Natalie Desselle-Reid,’ ‘Cinderella’ Actress, Passes Away

 1 year ago
12.25.69

Bobby Brown’s Son, Bobby Jr., Passes Away At…

 1 year ago
01.01.70

Kirk & Tammy Franklin Talk Love And The…

 1 year ago
01.01.70

Deitrick Haddon Says The Church Needs A ‘Come…

 1 year ago
01.01.70
Close