Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley: A Winning System

Agreeing to disagree sounds like an oxymoron at first glance, but it’s actually one of the key factors to maintaining a healthy marriage.

Taken straight from his book Make Love, Make Money, Make It Last: 10 Secrets To Shape A Great Marriage, written alongside his wife Dee Taylor-Jolley, our good friend Dr. Willie Jolley chose today’s “Wake Up & Win” mantra to focus on what happens when you don’t agree with your significant other.

Disagreeing and being disagreeable don’t exactly have to go hand-in-hand, especially when you and your partner come to the understanding that you both are individuals with two separate thought processes. Jolley notes that it comes down to building a system amongst each other that attacks the problem at hand instead of attacking one another.

Let the good doc explain the value of establishing a winning system in “Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley” on Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell below:

