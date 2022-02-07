CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Kierra Sheard said she would rather buy a hotel room rather than allow her friend to stay at her home to prevent temptation from her husband.

“My momma has already told me don’t have too many people around your house … I don’t care how good you trust them or whatever it is, I’m very mindful and careful. I would buy a friend a hotel room before I let them stay at my house,” she said.

Kierra Sheard Says She Sends Her Female Friends To Hotels To Keep Them Away From Her Husband was originally published on getuperica.com