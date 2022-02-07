CLOSE
Kierra Sheard said she would rather buy a hotel room rather than allow her friend to stay at her home to prevent temptation from her husband.
“My momma has already told me don’t have too many people around your house … I don’t care how good you trust them or whatever it is, I’m very mindful and careful. I would buy a friend a hotel room before I let them stay at my house,” she said.
Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)
HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM
Kierra Sheard Says She Sends Her Female Friends To Hotels To Keep Them Away From Her Husband was originally published on getuperica.com
“Am I supposed to let them into my home? Because we as believers, we believe that what we have we are supposed to share with others, but I’m not sharing my man,” she told Page Six. “Since I’m not sharing my man, I have to be cautious with everything else that I share as far as with him being there too.”
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM.
The gospel singer contributed her thought process to boundaries.
“I think it’s such a thing as boundaries. Some friends don’t know that balance and can’t understand the balance,” she added.
Sheard married her husband Jordan Kelly in 2020.
The gospel singer recently made her acting debut in Lifetime’s “The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel” in 2020 and is set to co-star in a Lifetime film, “Line Sisters” with Latoya Luckett, Drew Sidora, and Ta’Rhonda Jones.
Kierra Sheard & Husband Celebrated Anniversary With The Wedding She Always Wished For! [PHOTOS]
Kierra Sheard & Husband Celebrated Anniversary With The Wedding She Always Wished For! [PHOTOS]
1.1 of 11
2.2 of 11
3.3 of 11
4.4 of 11
5.5 of 11
6.6 of 11
7.7 of 11
8.8 of 11
9.9 of 11
10.10 of 11
11.11 of 11
Kierra Sheard & Husband Celebrated Anniversary With The Wedding She Always Wished For! [PHOTOS]
[caption id="attachment_3454272" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: YNOT Images / Tony & Haley Minifield[/caption] Singer Kierra Sheard and husband Jordan Kelly finally celebrated their one-year anniversary by having their big, gorgeous wedding they had always wished for, but didn’t get last year. The couple shared their first “I do” back in December of 2020, but because of COVID restrictions, policies, and safety protocols, the couple kept their wedding small. This year, Kierra Sheard went all out and created the fantasy wedding she always imagined. There was a fun photo booth (by Fancy Flash Photo Booth), a massive cake from Flour House Cakes & Co. and a performance from Faith Evans at the reception. She ended up passing the mic to Sheard, who sang down as usual, but this time, to her beau. https://www.instagram.com/p/CXbxW_NgYB_/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link “The best thing about being married so far is the companionship,” she said at the time. “You know how it is on social media. You have all these opinions and people just saying what they want to say with no consideration of your heart or your feelings. And sometimes I have to just keep things in perspective and the way I keep things in perspective is by coming back home to my safe place, which is my husband. But the other beautiful thing is our relationship is mirroring to me the things I need to fix about myself to make it into heaven. So I’m learning that marriage is not just this beautiful Cinderalla love story, or happy after all…it really has everything to do with a God thing. So those are two things: having my safe place, which is my husband, knowing he’s gonna be down for me and I’m going to be down for him, and then the spiritual part of it. My prayer life because of my husband has gone way deeper. I thought I was already there but my husband just took it to a whole other level.”