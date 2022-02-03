Get Up Erica
Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley: Commit To Staying Together

We hope the whole Get Up! church has made the decision to wake up and win today, and of course Dr. Willie Jolley is here to deliver one of his minute-long mantras that can help in the process.

Today’s focus is on the act of committing to stay together, which is one of the key steps towards building a long and happy marriage.

Whether you’re planning on committing to your partner or already weathering the storms as a couple, Dr. Jolley stresses the importance of choosing to be in the relationship for more than just emotional reasons. Many of us can attest to the fact that ‘love’ can be confused with ‘like’ very easily, so doesn’t it make sense to build a relationship on more than one level of foundation?

Hear why making a commitment to staying together is vital for any relationship by tuning in to “Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley” below:

 

 

