CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The Light 103.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Last week we put some of you on to Randy Weston & Judah Band with our latest segment of “Introducing,” which also came with a treat in the form of their latest single, “Making A Way.”

Now we’re back to deliver something better: the premiere of their music video for the praiseworthy banger!

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

Filmed in front of a live audience, the new visuals do an amazing job of bringing out the liveliness of the song and ultimately showing just how much energy the message in the lyrics can evoke. Randy showcases powerful leadership in the conviction of his voice, and it doesn’t hurt that he has an impeccable style to match. Overall though, the band makes for a harmonic and cohesive collective that we can’t wait to hear more from.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Watch the new music video for “Making A Way” by Randy Weston & Judah Band exclusively here first below:

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Randy Weston & Judah Band Premiere The Music Video For “Making A Way” was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: