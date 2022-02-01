Get Up Erica
Mary Mary Will Reunite To Perform "Lift Every Voice And Sing" At Super Bowl LVI

Contemporary gospel wouldn’t be what it is today without the years of musical contributions from GRAMMY-winning sibling duo Mary Mary, consisting of Trecina Atkins-Campbell and our very own leading lady, Erica Campbell.

The world will soon be reminded of their God-given talents on the biggest night in sports entertainment as they’ll be performing a special rendition of “Lift Every Voice And Sing” during the highly-anticipated Super Bowl LVI.

 

Erica hopped on social media herself to confirm the news (seen above), expressing great happiness to be reuniting with her sister to sing the Black national anthem during Black History Month. “So excited to represent our hometown, INGLEWOOD, at #SBLVI with our performance of Lift Every Voice and Sing,” she wrote as a caption, following up by adding, “We’re honored to share this special moment with YOLA (Youth Orchestra Los Angeles).” The latter collective, formed in 2007, provides more than 1,500 young musicians with free instruments, intensive music instruction and academic support while simultaneously teaching them the fundamentals of classical music.

This won’t be the first time that Mary Mary performs the iconic and important song within Black culture. Back in 2010, the duo recorded an amazing rendition alongside fellow gospel singer Smokie Norful on the compilation album A Dream Realized: A Gospel Tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Although it’s been over a decade since that project released, we’re certain the ladies can come together to give us yet another beautiful version of “Lift Every Voice And Sing.”

Tune in to hear Mary Mary reunite to sing “Lift Every Voice And Sing” live at Super Bowl LVI  alongside the Youth Orchestra Los Angeles on Sunday, February 13. If it sounds anything like the version below, we’re in for a treat without a doubt:

 

