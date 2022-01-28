Kanye West Is Reportedly Planning A Fashion Show Featuring Homeless Models

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Kanye West has a lot going on. Between an impending divorce with Kim Kardashian, parading his new girlfriend Julia Fox for the masses, dropping new music while dissing Pete Davidson, he’s also planning a fashion show for the upcoming fashion week. And in typical Kanye fashion (pun intended), Yeezy fashion shows are anything but regular. Kanye is allegedly teaming up with streetwear brand Skid Row Fashion Week to enlist homeless people as models in their upcoming Yeezy X Skid Row Fashion Week clothing collab, TMZ reports.

According to David Sabastian, the founder of Skid Row Fashion Week, he met Kanye at an album listening for Donda 2 at the L.A.’s Arts District. A portion of Skid Row sales is donated to the homeless people living on Skid Row. All of Yeezy’s sales will be donated to help the homeless on Skid Row. The fashion line, which drops Feb. 22, will allegedly feature SRFW factory to model the clothes in addition to items found on Skid Row to be incorporated into the show. Apparently there’s a trash bag coat happening.

Kanye also made headlines, today, for announcing the release date for Donda 2, which will be executively produced by Future.

While fans have plenty to say about Donda 2‘s release date, including being incredulous it will actually be released on time, they also reacted to Future being listed as executive produced of the highly anticipated follow-up to Donda.

Welp. Fuck boi’s unite.

