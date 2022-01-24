Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Georgia Pastor Curtis Keith Bankston Accused Of Trapping 8 People In His Basement

Click Here To Listen Live

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The Light 103.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

Griffin Police department accuse Georgia Pastor, Curtis Keith Bankston & wife, Sophia Simm Bankston of false imprisonment. Georgia police state they found at least 8 people in the Bankston’s basement trapped. It appeared that Curtis Keith Bankston & wife were running an illegal group home.

Griffin police were informed after someone allegedly had a seizure in the home. Once they entered the Pastors home to assist, they found a group of people in the basement. The Bankston family had a deadbolt on the basement door to prevent any of their victims from having the ability to escape. Authorities state the victims that were imprisoned against their will also had mental and physical disabilities.

More information to come as the story develops.

 

RELATED: God Awful: Tulsa Pastor Mike Todd Rubbed Spit In Man’s Face, Black Twitter Says Nah Bruh

RELATED: Nashville Pastor Becomes Real-Life Superman By Disarming Gunman Trying To Rob His Church

HOMEPAGE

Georgia Pastor Curtis Keith Bankston Accused Of Trapping 8 People In His Basement  was originally published on majicatl.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Videos
Latest
Shirley Caesar

Pastor Shirley Caesar Talks On Selling Her Home

 6 months ago
01.25.27
Rev. William Barber of NC NAACP

President Biden Pledges Support For Rev. Barber’s Campaign

 7 months ago
01.01.70
Melissa Wade Pick Hit of the Week

Melissa’s “Pick Hit Of The Week” DOE “Brighter”

 11 months ago
01.25.21

Cicely Tyson, Hollywood Trailblazer For Black Actresses, Dies…

 12 months ago
01.01.70

Hank Aaron, Baseball Legend & Home Run King,…

 1 year ago
01.01.70

Former Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell Sentenced To Six Years…

 1 year ago
01.01.70

Natalie Desselle-Reid,’ ‘Cinderella’ Actress, Passes Away

 1 year ago
12.25.69

Bobby Brown’s Son, Bobby Jr., Passes Away At…

 1 year ago
01.01.70

Kirk & Tammy Franklin Talk Love And The…

 1 year ago
01.01.70

Deitrick Haddon Says The Church Needs A ‘Come…

 1 year ago
01.01.70
Close