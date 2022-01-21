Entertainment News
Georgia Pastor Arrested After Allegations He Imprisoned Disabled Patients In His Basement

According to police, Curtis Keith Bankston allegedly imprisoned mentally and physically disabled people in his basement, while seizing control of their assets.

rear view of pews with unrecognizable people sitting

Source: Catherine McQueen / Getty

A black pastor from Griffin, GA and his wife were arrested on Jan. 13 for false imprisonment after being accused of running an illegal group home.

Authorities say Bankston held 8 patients against their will in a group home that was unlicensed and disguised as a faith-based ministry called ‘One Step of Faith 2nd Chance.’ Bankston, the owner of the church, used a deadbolt to lock his patients in the basement during certain hours of the day. Authorities also allege Bankston and his wife controlled the victims’ finances, medications, and public aid. Victims were often denied medications as well as medical care.

Police said in a post to their Facebook page, the patients were between the ages of 25 and 65 and all suffered from mental or physical disabilities.

The illegal group home was discovered on Jan. 13 when EMS workers and firefighters were called to the house to treat a resident who was having a seizure. According to authorities, first responders had to climb through a window to get to the patient because the door to the basement was double-key locked.

But Bankston’s attorney, Dexter Wimbush says all the allegations against his client are false.

“At no time was anybody held against their will,” said Wimbush during a press conference at Bankston’s home. “There was no kidnapping. There is no fraud here. This is simply a Christian man who was following his calling to help those who are in need. We cannot sit by and allow the ministry to be attacked.”

Wimbush also said residents were fed three times a day and that Bankston had a paper trail that would prove many of the patients had caretakers paid Banskton for room and board.

Attorneys make it clear to reporters that Bankston had the doors locked at 8 p.m. each night as a security precaution to keep mentally challenged patients from wandering off the premises.

“That is poor judgment, it is unfortunate, it is likely a violation of a local ordinance,” said Wimbush. “But it is not kidnapping, and it’s not false imprisonment. And that’s what the narrative is.”

Bankston’s group home program was registered with the state as a nonprofit in Aug 2020, but it was not licensed in compliance with local ordinances.

Local leaders in Griffen and the surrounding communities have called for the support of Bankston and his family and say they routinely feed the homeless in addition to running the group home for disabled residents.

“For me to hear the allegations against him, it disturbed my spirit because he’s worked with my church, he’s worked in my community and his character is beautiful,” said Curtis Carter, pastor of 1st True Faith Deliverance Church in Decatur.

Devonia Inman, exonerated Georgia man falsely convicted of murder

Exonerated! Wrongly Convicted Black Folks Whose Names Have Been Cleared

18 photos Launch gallery

Exonerated! Wrongly Convicted Black Folks Whose Names Have Been Cleared

Continue reading Exonerated! Wrongly Convicted Black Folks Whose Names Have Been Cleared

Exonerated! Wrongly Convicted Black Folks Whose Names Have Been Cleared

UPDATED: 2:45 p.m. ET, Dec. 21, 2021 -- It is a story that mirrors that of far too many Black men: being convicted for crimes they never actually committed. What seemingly happens at a far lower rate is their exonerations. But that trend has picked up in recent months, including when news broke that Devonia Inman, an innocent man who was wrongly convicted for murder and robbery, walked out of prison a free man on Tuesday after 23 years of incarceration. Inman was serving time in Augusta State Medical Prison in Georgia. https://twitter.com/LilianaSegura/status/1473053162923823107?s=20 The Georgia Innocence Project championed Inman and his case and announced that all charges against him had been dropped as of Tuesday. According to the Georgia Innocence Project: "In a 2001 death penalty trial, Devonia was convicted of the September 1998 armed robbery and murder of a Taco Bell manager in Adel, Georgia. There was no physical evidence linking Devonia to the crime and he had an alibi. After trial, three of the four key witnesses against Devonia said they lied on the witness stand because they had been pressured and coerced by the police. The fourth witness – a newspaper delivery person – was paid $5,000 for purported eyewitness testimony that was directly contracted by another newspaper delivery person who was with her at the time."  MORE: Correcting An ‘Abomination Of Justice,’ The Groveland Four Were Finally Exonerated 72 Years After Being Wrongfully Accused Of Raping A White Woman A bombshell study in 2017 confirmed what Black people had long known to be true: that Black people are more likely to be wrongly convicted for murder than people from any other group. To add insult to the injury of wrongful convictions, innocent Black people waited years longer than the average time it took a white prisoner accused of the same crime to be exonerated. “It’s no surprise that in this area, as in almost any other that has to do with criminal justice in the United States, race is the big factor,” Samuel R. Gross, a University of Michigan law professor, told the New York Times. MORE: Missouri Man Exonerated After Serving 42 Years For A Crime He Didn’t Commit Of course, the so-called Central Park 5-turned Exonerated 5 are perhaps the most widely recognized instances of Black people being cleared following wrongful convictions. They were the group of Black and brown teens who were falsely accused and imprisoned between five and 12 years stemming from false allegations of raping a white woman in the 1980s. The list of Black men, women and teens who have faced wrongful convictions from prosecutors after being unjustly arrested and accused by corrupt police officers is far too long. Keep reading to find a growing list of additional examples.

Georgia Pastor Arrested After Allegations He Imprisoned Disabled Patients In His Basement  was originally published on newsone.com

