Venus Williams Serves Haute Looks At The Louis Vuitton Show For Paris Fashion Week

Venus Williams is slaying the Paris Fashion Week circuit.

Louis Vuitton : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear F/W 2022-2023

Source: Victor Boyko / Getty

Venus Williams was spied getting her high-fashion fix at the Louis Vuitton Menswear F/W 2022-2023 runway show during Paris Fashion Week. The tennis professional and clothing designer served street style and front row realness in a full-on Louis Vuitton look which consisted of a navy blue dress, a black Moto jacket, and a mini monogram purse.

Louis Vuitton : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear F/W 2022-2023

Source: Pascal Le Segretain / Getty

The entire look, although casual, was perfect for the front row of the menswear show. From the her pointed-toe boots to her neatly styled updo, Williams was serving looks on a haute, silver platter.

Celebrity Sightings : Day Three - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear F/W 2022-2023

Source: Pierre Suu / Getty

Williams’ chic Louis Vuitton ensemble was overshadowed by her round, monogram handbag that likely cost more than my entire purse and shoe collection combined. I love that she wore the contrasting signature prints on the jacket and handbag.

Williams enjoys the fashion week circuit so there will be tons of fashion sitings throughout the week. I personally enjoy her seeing her in element outside of the Tennis world. Fashion is clearly a passion of hers, and we love to see it. What do you think? Are you loving Williams’ front row look at the Louis Vuitton show?

 

Venus Williams Serves Haute Looks At The Louis Vuitton Show For Paris Fashion Week  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

