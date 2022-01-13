Get Up Erica
J.J. Hairston Debuts “Thankful” & Shares His Journey To Becoming A Pastor During The Pandemic [INTERVIEW]

The Grammy nominated singer & great friend to the show Pastor J.J. Hairston joined Get Up Mornings! with Erica Campbell this morning to not only debut his new song, “Thankful”.

His testimony about his new song is something that can resinate with many of our listeners, as he details what how the past few years specifically inspired him to create this new record.

After sharing his new song, the Grammy nominated singer shares his story about recently becoming a Pastor during the pandemic. Starting back in 2019, he details his trials and tribulations that he overcame, and now, they are on the way to celebrating their one year anniversary!

Listen to the full interview with J.J. and Erica and be sure to check out his new song, “Thankful”, which is available now on all digital outlets!

