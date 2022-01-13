Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Video Shows Cruel ‘Karen’ Judge Ridicule Elderly Cancer Patient For Being Too Weak To Take Care Of His Yard

“You should be ashamed of yourself!” Michigan Judge Alexis G. Krot said. “If I could give you jail time on this, I would.”

Click Here To Listen Live

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The Light 103.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

Unfortunately, we live in a world that is just chock-full of terrible human beings. And it’s even more unfortunate that some of those terrible human beings will become judges—meaning they’ll be terrible people in a position to pass judgment on the terribleness or non-terribleness of others.

Meet 31st District Judge Alexis G. Krot of Michigan. Krot is a terrible person.

If it came out that Krot has a morning workout routine that includes jumping up and down on a pile of puppies, it wouldn’t be all that surprising. Krot is the type of person who’s drawing from personal experience when she says, “It’s like taking candy from a baby.” (She probably takes it and eats it right in front of them after pretending to give it back and snatching it away a few dozen more times.) If Krot bathes at all, she probably does it in the natural oils of endangered animals.

And Krot is a judger of other people in a court of law.

According to the Washington Post, 72-year-old Burhan Chowdhury of Hamtramck, Michigan, appeared in a virtual state court hearing via Zoom on Monday to answer for what Krot described as a failure “to keep the fence, walkway, sidewalk or alley free of trees, leaves” in front of his home. Chowdhury said that “neighbors probably complained and took the picture that was sent to the city.”

See, already this story reeks of Karen shenanigans. It appears that neighbors who could have simply helped an elderly man keep his front yard in order—or, at the very least, minded their own damn business about it—opted instead to snitch on the man and even went as far as to take pictures of his unkempt yard to send to law enforcement.

But Krot is still the biggest Karen of them all. She’s an especially cruel breed of Karen—the type who probably takes delight in dropping Monopoly money in the buckets of homeless people before calling the cops to have them removed.

Chowdhury’s son, Shibbir Chowdhury, who said he usually helps keep his father’s home together but he traveled to Bangladesh, where the family is from, for three months last year, told the Post that his father was diagnosed with cancer in his lymph nodes in February 2019.

In fact, in the Zoom video, Chowdhury is heard struggling to breathe as he attempted to explain to Krot that he was “very weak” and is unable to keep the yard neat on his own due to his sickness.

So how does Krot respond to a septuagenarian who is visibly weak and struggling to explain to her that he’s a whole cancer patient? Well, just like the type of person who probably sits in front of weight loss centers stuffing her face with a full bucket of KFC, she proceeded to berate Chowdhury mercilessly.

“You should be ashamed of yourself!” Krot said to Chowdhury. “If I could give you jail time on this, I would.”

At this point, I’d be remiss if I didn’t point out that Chowdhury is a brown man with a heavy South Asian accent (which, to white people, just basically defaults to Arab coming from a melanated person) and Krot looks like literally every white woman you’ve ever seen humping a Trump poster at a MAGA rally. But don’t worry, I’m sure her being mean AF to an unwell senior citizen she would put in jail for non-criminal reasons had nothing to do with all that.

Krot went on to call the grass growing wildly on his walkways “totally inappropriate,” and when Chowdhury tried to reiterate that he is “very sick,” she continued to be unmoved and say that the state of his yard was inexcusable.

“The neighbors should not have to look at that,” she said, adding, again, that “You should be ashamed of yourself!”

Has there ever been a clearer picture of a certified Karen than a white woman who has more empathy for neighbors who have to look at messy yards than she does for a man who is over 70 and suffering from cancer?

I mean, at one point, Krot even put the photo of Chowdhury’s home up on the screen so that she could further illustrate her disgust and continue to ridicule him. After she issued Chowdhury a $100 fine and told him, “You have got to get that cleaned up,” Shibbir chimed in to ask her if she even heard his father tell her he was sick and weak, to which she responded by shouting “Have you seen that photo?”

Shibbir told the Post that he would be paying the fine and that his father’s home is currently in good shape.

Meanwhile, Krot is still a terrible, despicable and miserable excuse for a human being.

May she Krot in hell.

SEE ALSO:

Video Shows ‘Karen’ Attack Black Man At Hilton Hotel Because He Was Served First

‘Sit Down, Karen!’ FBI Investigating White Woman After Viral Video Shows Violent Mid-Flight Attack

Karens

'Karens' Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Can't Stop Trying To Police Black People

36 photos Launch gallery

'Karens' Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Can't Stop Trying To Police Black People

Continue reading ‘Karens’ Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Can’t Stop Trying To Police Black People

'Karens' Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Can't Stop Trying To Police Black People

[caption id="attachment_4216959" align="alignnone" width="773"] Source: Twitter / Twitter[/caption] (opens in a new tabUPDATED: 8:40 a.m. ET, Jan. 7, 2022 -- While they never really went anywhere, Karens and their Karening -- white women amplifying and weaponizing their privileges when it comes to exerting their purported moral authorities -- are apparently making a serious comeback. The pandemic seemed to bring them out in hordes before the unfortunate phenomenon died down, but now they're coming back with a major vengeance. But one constant throughout it all has been how Karens keep getting immortalized on the viral videos in which they and their racism are unwittingly starring. MORE: The Most Outrageous ‘Karen’ Moments Of 2021 And so it followed that the new year began in part with a white woman violently attacking a Black man at a hotel in Brazil because he was served before she was. A bystander recorded the encounter on a video that showed a Black man minding his own business and standing at a counter in a Hilton hotel in Rio de Janiero on New Year’s Day as an out of control white woman overcome with anger had to be physically restrained because she couldn't comprehend a Black person being prioritized over her. But the Black man is a Hilton Diamond Member, which affords him perks and benefits that are not extended to hotel customers without that same status. That means he gets served first. And that explains why the white woman broke free of the men restraining her and lunged at the Black man and grabbed his head trying in vain to pull him away from the counter. Instead, the Black man -- knowing he can't hit a woman -- pivoted to her partner and literally punched him unconscious. Watch the prime example of Karening unfold below. https://twitter.com/monty_sexton/status/1477181245750755331?s=20   With the proliferation of all the Karens, it can be hard to keep track of them, especially amid ongoing protests against the very racism that they represent. And if you thought Karens could only be women, get your sexist mind out of the racial gutter. There have been a growing number of instances of white men unknowingly vying against their female counterparts (though there doesn't seem to be anything more irresistible to police officers than a white woman's tears, but we digress...) to one-up each other's irrational anti-Black racism. Those folks have been Christened as "Karen's Husband." We met one earlier when a white man decided to call the cops on protestors because they were allegedly “honking horns” near his home. In peak white entitlement fashion, he tried to use his service in the military as a reason why he has the authority to make demands. In another video, a group of Black entrepreneurs described being racially profiled by a white man in a Minnesota building where they rent office space. Previously, one notorious Karen had an unwanted moment of international attention when a woman named Amy Cooper claimed to be deathly afraid of a Black man because he asked her to put her dog on a leash in New York City's Central Park where bird-watching is popular. Oh, and because it is against the rules to have dogs off leashes in the public park. It was one of the more egregious instances of Karen trying to police a Black person under flagrantly racist pretenses. [caption id="attachment_3948076" align="alignnone" width="930"] Source: @melodyMcooper / Twitter[/caption]   The incident unfolded early on the 2020 Memorial Day holiday after Christian Cooper (obviously, no relation) spotted Karen's dog off the leash in a part of Central Park called the Ramble. The video begins directly afterward and shows Karen, clearly embarrassed at being rightfully called out, reacting mercilessly on both human and canine levels, fumbling to put the leash on her dog while scrambling to call police at the same time. In doing so, she appeared to be choking, lifting and dragging her dog by the leash. Karen can be seen and heard repeating in a shaky voice on her phone that "there's an African American man threatening my life." Christian Cooper's video, of course, showed that the only apparent threat came when Karen moved aggressively toward him despite his pleas for her to stop advancing in his direction. Watch the video below. https://twitter.com/melodyMcooper/status/1264965252866641920?s=20 Prior to that madness, a social media debate broke out over the racial connotation behind the name Karen, with white women claiming it was the "N-word for white women." But not all of these videos have a racial undertone to them, either. Many of the so-called Karens show just as much negative energy toward their fellow white folks as they do to Black people. The underlying theme each time remains the same -- how dare anybody go against what Karen says? https://twitter.com/briantylercohen/status/1263208102951743488?s=20 That privileged attitude, however, has not prevailed as it used to not so long ago when an earlier incarnation of the Karens -- BBQ Becky -- dominated the news cycle by calling the police on Black people who were somehow exhibiting threatening behavior by participating in everyday activities that included but were definitely not limited to having a cookout, selling Girl Scout cookies and studying in a university library. [caption id="attachment_3799341" align="alignnone" width="960"] Source: YouTube[/caption] Karens were already rising to infamy before the coronavirus pandemic set in. But as the COVID-19 crisis has continued, so have the Karens, undeterred in getting their points across. From questioning why a Black police officer was "breaking into" his own home to assaulting workers at a Red Lobster restaurant who were only enforcing social distancing guidelines to finding a UPS worker "suspicious" for delivering packages to threatening pharmacy employees, the coronavirus has emboldened Karens across the world. Another hallmark of the Karen videos is the decided absence of police violence. In one video, a Karen is joined by a throng of other Karens at a playground, one of the many places initially ruled off-limits during the pandemic. The video opens with a police officer politely and patiently asking the lead Karen to kindly leave since playgrounds were closed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, especially among the young. But the head Karen in charge had other ideas and decided to mouth off to the cop, who gave her multiple chances to leave before he finally arrested her. We shudder to think of the police treatment a Black person would have received for exhibiting the same behavior. That came after a male Karen blocked a Black delivery driver from leaving a gated community and called the police over the same kind of misguided suspicions that white folks have been known to have when they see Black and brown skin. https://www.facebook.com/765180603/videos/10163890984630604/ Listen to the 911 call "Ken" made reporting the "suspicious" delivery driver. https://twitter.com/Korbettmosesly/status/1373360737922347009?s=20 For the full Karen experience of living life feeling like there are no consequences and repercussions for one's own actions, scroll down for a hearty dose of Karens' collective reality as documented in the growing number of videos below.

Video Shows Cruel ‘Karen’ Judge Ridicule Elderly Cancer Patient For Being Too Weak To Take Care Of His Yard  was originally published on newsone.com

Videos
Latest
Shirley Caesar

Pastor Shirley Caesar Talks On Selling Her Home

 5 months ago
01.13.27
Rev. William Barber of NC NAACP

President Biden Pledges Support For Rev. Barber’s Campaign

 7 months ago
01.01.70
Melissa Wade Pick Hit of the Week

Melissa’s “Pick Hit Of The Week” DOE “Brighter”

 10 months ago
01.13.21

Cicely Tyson, Hollywood Trailblazer For Black Actresses, Dies…

 12 months ago
01.01.70

Hank Aaron, Baseball Legend & Home Run King,…

 12 months ago
01.01.70

Former Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell Sentenced To Six Years…

 12 months ago
01.01.70

Natalie Desselle-Reid,’ ‘Cinderella’ Actress, Passes Away

 1 year ago
12.25.69

Bobby Brown’s Son, Bobby Jr., Passes Away At…

 1 year ago
01.01.70

Kirk & Tammy Franklin Talk Love And The…

 1 year ago
01.01.70

Deitrick Haddon Says The Church Needs A ‘Come…

 1 year ago
01.01.70
Close