Looking For An MLK Day Of Service Volunteer Event?

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The Light 103.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service, join Keep Durham Beautiful and our partners at NC Wildlife Federation, Bull City Trailblazers, and Ellerbe Creek Watershed Association to help beautify Durham and protect the health of our watersheds by removing litter from park grounds, creeks, and streets. MORE DETAILS HERE

We will have several concurrent cleanup locations, and will meet at all locations at 1pm. Address and meeting instructions will be sent for the location you select. Please allow time to park in legal spaces along neighborhood streets.

Please wear long pants and closed toed shoes (or waterproof boots) and bring your own water bottle if needed to help us reduce waste at our events. Plan to wear a mask as appropriate and remain socially distant with those not in your household.

KDB will provide trash bags, litter grabbers, gloves, and high-visibility safety vests. To learn about future litter cleanups and other events, please subscribe to our newsletter.

Cleanup locations are as follows:

Ellerbe Creek at Markham and Rand St

American Tobacco Trail at Fayetteville St

Elmira Ave Park

Long Meadow Park at Goose Creek

Ellerbe Creek Trestle at Red Mill Rd

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER!

More about our partners for this event:

All litter collected will count towards the North Carolina Wildlife Federation’s Clean and Green initiative where for every 25 pounds of trash that is collected, one native tree or ten pollinator plants will be planted. You can read more about this initiative by visiting the Clean and Green Program page on NCWF’s website. This initiative is part of the cornerstone projects that the Bull City Trailblazers have adopted and we hope to plant many trees and pollinator plants in Durham with help from our volunteers and partners!

NC Wildlife Federation: Since 1945, North Carolina Wildlife Federation has worked for all wildlife and habitat bringing together citizens, outdoor enthusiasts, hunters and anglers, government and industry to protect North Carolina’s natural resources. From the Great Smoky Mountains to the Outer Banks, our non-profit 501c3 organization is made up of people who value wildlife and wild places and the many ways to enjoy them.

Bull City Trailblazers: One of 19 chapters of the NC Wildlife Federation, Durham’s Bull City Trailblazers are focused on partnering with Bull City to clean its green spaces, hike its trails, and build butterfly gardens to increase stops along the Pollinator Highway. This wildlife chapter conducts activities in underserved communities, including public parks and schools, with the intent of engaging and amplifying diversity and equity in conservation. We believe the love of nature and conservancy are meant to be shared with every community member of Bull City.

Ellerbe Creek Watershed Association: A nonprofit working to restore a healthy, living creek that connects people and nature in Durham.

Keep Durham Beautiful: A nonprofit engaging individuals and building partnerships in Durham to take greater responsibility for our community environment through litter prevention, waste reduction and community greening.

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

Looking For An MLK Day Of Service Volunteer Event? was originally published on foxync.com